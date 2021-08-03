Where Ai Meets Blockchain. Hal Bame, CEO & Co-founder at Ojamu By DailyCoin

OJAMU: Where Ai Meets Blockchain. Hal Bame, CEO & Co-founder at Ojamu
In this Flipside of crypto interview with DailyCoin, Hal Bame, CEO & Co-founder at Ojamu.
Ojamu is a Singapore based MarTech company with a vision to revolutionize digital marketing. Ojamu empowers brands using Ai (Artificial Intelligence) driven insights and cutting-edge automated solutions based on blockchain technology. Ojamu’s Neural Predictive Engine and platform form the core IP and the basis of its customer offerings.
Watch the entire interview here:
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel!
EMAIL NEWSLETTER
Join to get the flipside of crypto
Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.
[contact-form-7]
You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.