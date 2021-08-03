Wheat firms as global supply concerns mount

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns about supplies in the United States and the Black Sea region underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.26 a bushel by 0148 GMT, having closed down 0.7% on Tuesday.

* The most active soybean futures were little changed at $13.20-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 2.5% on Tuesday.

* The most active corn futures were little changed at $5.50-1/4 a bushel, having gained 2.6% in the previous session.