Wall Street Edges Higher at Open Despite Growth Jitters; Dow Flat By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened flat on Tuesday, with an overnight bounce in futures losing vigor against a backdrop of growing concerns about the global economy.
With Covid-19 cases on the rise in both the U.S. and China, fears that the world’s two largest economies could resort to fresh lockdowns are mounting.
By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 20 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,782 points. The was flat, while the was up 0.1%.
