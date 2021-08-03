Wall Street Edges Higher at Open Despite Growth Jitters; Dow Flat By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened flat on Tuesday, with an overnight bounce in futures losing vigor against a backdrop of growing concerns about the global economy.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise in both the U.S. and China, fears that the world’s two largest economies could resort to fresh lockdowns are mounting. 

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was down 20 points, or less than 0.1%, at 34,782 points. The was flat, while the was up 0.1%. 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR