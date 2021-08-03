VGX, PERP and LUNA rally while Bitcoin price struggles to hold $38K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Last week’s momentum in has all but faded as (BTC) price is once again below the $39,000 level with bears and bulls locked in a heated battle for market dominance.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that while Bitcoin price falters, several altcoins like Voyager Token (VGX), Perpetual Protocol (PERP) and Terra (LUNA) have seen double-digit gains.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. VGX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. PERP price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
4-hour chart. Source: TradingView