VGX, PERP and LUNA rally while Bitcoin price struggles to hold $38K By Cointelegraph

VGX, PERP and LUNA rally while Bitcoin price struggles to hold $38K
Last week’s momentum in has all but faded as (BTC) price is once again below the $39,000 level with bears and bulls locked in a heated battle for market dominance.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that while Bitcoin price falters, several altcoins like Voyager Token (VGX), Perpetual Protocol (PERP) and Terra (LUNA) have seen double-digit gains.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.