Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Verisk Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Verisk (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Verisk announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $747.5M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.33 on revenue of $738.07M.

Verisk shares are up 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.20% from its 52 week high of $209.80 set on December 29, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 16.86% from the start of the year.

Verisk follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

Verisk’s report follows an earnings beat by United Parcel Service on July 27, who reported EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $23.42B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $23.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on July 23 with second quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.94 on revenue of $8.64B.

