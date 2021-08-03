UK’s Domino’s expands share buyback as profit jumps By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Domino’s Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson//File Photo
(Reuters) – Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:) Group on Tuesday expanded its share buyback programme and said business in the second half of the year had started well, as orders were boosted by England’s football team reaching the final of the Euro tournament.
The UK franchise of U.S.-based Domino’s Pizza Inc reported a 27.7% jump in underlying profit before tax for the six months ended June 27, and added an additional 35 million pounds ($48.61 million) to its existing 45 million pounds share buyback programme.
($1 = 0.7200 pounds)
