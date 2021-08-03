U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo resignation By Reuters

“Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories — and we commend the women for doing so,” they said in a statement. “We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of U.S. and state law.

