U.S. orders new environmental review of drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A polar bear keeps close to her young along the Beaufort Sea coast in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska in a March 6, 2007 REUTERS/Susanne Miller/USFWS/handout/File Photo
(Reuters) – The Biden administration on Tuesday said it would conduct a new environmental review of oil and gas leasing in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
A notice posted on a federal government website said the review would address “deficiencies” identified in an analysis conducted during the administration of then-President Donald Trump.
