U.S. natgas posts best day in two weeks on rising cooling demand

Article content U.S. natural gas futures gained on Tuesday, registering their biggest daily gain in two weeks, as forecasts continued to signal hotter weather over the coming weeks, which tends to increase gas demand for cooling. Front-month gas futures settled at $4.027 per million British thermal units, with a gain of 9.2 cents, or 2.3%, their most since July 20. “We’ve got some hot weather in most of the gas-consuming regions of the U.S., and the market will stay strong as long as the weather remains hot,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of energy at

Article content StoneX. “With higher gas prices outside the U.S., LNG exports should remain elevated, while supply ramps up at a slower pace than before, keeping the market tight.” Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 95 bcfd next week. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in June but still below April’s 11.5-bcfd record. Refinitiv said average U.S. production would increase slightly to 92.3 bcfd next week from 92 bcfd this week. That is still well below November’s all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd. With European gas prices near record levels and Asian gas trading over $15 per

Article content mmBtu, analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year. “The bulls are taking a breath after running up the prices, waiting for other market signal to go even higher,” said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey. Zhu said some fundamental reasons for the high prices include higher demand due to summer heat, a forecasted very active storm season, a large storage deficit and record gas exports (both the LNG and pipeline exports). Week ended Week ended Year ago Jul Five-year Jul Jul 23 30 average Jul 30 30(Forecast (Actual) ) U.S. weekly natgas storage change 24 36 32 30 (bcf): Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year mmBtu) Last Year Average 2020 Average

Article content (2016-2020) Henry Hub 4.012 4.036 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.44 14.52 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 15.47 14.76 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 4 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 233 228 213 200 196 U.S. GFS TDDs 234 230 214 204 200 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Last Five-Year Week Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92 92.3 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7 7.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0 0 Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99 99.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.1

Article content U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.1 6.5 5.7 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7 4.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.5 39.9 39.7 U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21 21.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2 1.9 2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 71.9 75.6 Total U.S. Demand 95.7 90.8 95 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 4.02 3.94 Transco Z6 New York 3.24 2.9 PG&E Citygate 5.56 5.41 Dominion South 3.14 2.86 Chicago Citygate 3.85 3.7 Algonquin Citygate 3.32 3 SoCal Citygate 8.05 7.61 Waha Hub 3.81 3.59 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 35.5 30.5 PJM West 32.75 29.5 Ercot North 41.75 69.75 Mid C 138.8 145 Palo Verde 119.6 96.27 SP-15 97.5 107.25 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

