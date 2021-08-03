U.S. natgas posts best day in two weeks on rising cooling demand

Article content
U.S. natural gas futures gained on Tuesday, registering their biggest daily gain in
two weeks, as forecasts continued to signal hotter weather over the coming weeks, which tends to increase
gas demand for cooling.
Front-month gas futures settled at $4.027 per million British thermal units, with a gain of
9.2 cents, or 2.3%, their most since July 20.
“We’ve got some hot weather in most of the gas-consuming regions of the U.S., and the market will
stay strong as long as the weather remains hot,” said Thomas Saal, senior vice president of energy at
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
StoneX.
“With higher gas prices outside the U.S., LNG exports should remain elevated, while supply ramps up
at a slower pace than before, keeping the market tight.”
Data provider Refinitiv projected U.S. demand, including exports, will rise from an average of 90.8
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 95 bcfd next week.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.8 bcfd in July, up from 10.1 bcfd in
June but still below April’s 11.5-bcfd record.
Refinitiv said average U.S. production would increase slightly to 92.3 bcfd next week from 92 bcfd
this week. That is still well below November’s all-time monthly high of 95.4 bcfd.
With European gas prices near record levels and Asian gas trading over $15 per
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
mmBtu, analysts expect U.S. LNG exports to remain elevated this year.
“The bulls are taking a breath after running up the prices, waiting for other market signal to go
even higher,” said Zhen Zhu, economist at Oklahoma City-based C.H. Guernsey.
Zhu said some fundamental reasons for the high prices include higher demand due to summer heat, a
forecasted very active storm season, a large storage deficit and record gas exports (both the LNG and
pipeline exports).
Week ended Week ended Year ago Jul Five-year
Jul Jul 23 30 average Jul 30
30(Forecast (Actual)
)
U.S. weekly natgas storage change 24 36 32 30
(bcf):
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year
mmBtu) Last Year Average 2020 Average
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
(2016-2020)
Henry Hub 4.012 4.036 2.13 2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 14.44 14.52 3.24 5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 15.47 14.76 4.22 6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD)
Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year
Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 4 4
U.S. GFS CDDs 233 228 213 200 196
U.S. GFS TDDs 234 230 214 204 200
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand
Forecasts
Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Last Five-Year
Week Year Average For
Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.9 92 92.3 89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7 7.2
U.S. LNG Imports 0 0 0 0
Total U.S. Supply 99.2 99 99.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.1
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.1 6.5 5.7
U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.6 10.7 4.1
U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4
U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.6
U.S. Power Plant 40.9 36.5 39.9 39.7
U.S. Industrial 20.8 20.9 21 21.4
U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution 2 1.9 2 1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Total U.S. Consumption 76.3 71.9 75.6
Total U.S. Demand 95.7 90.8 95
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per
mmBtu)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Henry Hub
Transco Z6 New York
PG&E Citygate
Dominion South
Chicago Citygate
Algonquin Citygate
SoCal Citygate
Waha Hub
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per
megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Day Prior Day
New England
PJM West
Ercot North
Mid C
Palo Verde
SP-15
(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Marguerita Choy)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.