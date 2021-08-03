U.S. crime app Citizen rolls out first paid tool, connecting users to safety agents

Article content U.S. crime alert app Citizen is launching its first paid feature, offering subscribers access to a live safety agent when they are in “stressful or uncertain situations.” Citizen uses crowd-sourced content and police scanner traffic to notify users in the United States of local incidents. It has been criticized for promoting vigilantism, particularly after it posted a $30,000 reward to find a man wrongly suspected of arson in May. The new feature, called Protect, can monitor a subscriber’s location if they feel unsafe or connect them through video or text with a Citizen employee who can escalate calls to 911 or first responders.

Article content The agent can also notify a person’s emergency contacts or kick off a “public incident,” sending an alert for help to other Citizen users in the vicinity. A spokeswoman said Protect was not aiming to replace 911 but could help reduce the number of non-emergency calls. “Citizen has been a one-way system to date. We provide real-time situational awareness and our users can decide what to do with it,” Citizen’s chief executive, Andrew Frame, said in a statement. “Starting today, Citizen is now a two-way system where users can request help from Citizen.” The app, originally launched in 2016 under the name Vigilante, in recent months has been expanding its remit. Protect, which will cost $19.99 a month, has been in testing with nearly 100,000 users, but will now be available for the app’s 8 million users, starting with iOS devices.