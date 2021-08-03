U.S. automakers reinstate mask mandates at all plants effective Wednesday By Reuters

3/3



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Autoworkers union said Tuesday that they will reinstate the wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Wednesday.

General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Stellantis NV said in a joint statement with the union the change is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards related to the Delta variant.

