Tyson Foods Requires Covid-19 Vaccinations for U.S. Workers By Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) — Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:)., the biggest U.S. meat company, is requiring team members at U.S. office locations to be fully vaccinated by October.

All other employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, the company said in a statement Tuesday. The company will also provide $200 to its frontline workers, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions.

The mandate comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across the U.S. brought on by the fast-spreading delta variant. The meat industry was roiled by the initial outbreak of the pandemic, with thousands of plant workers catching the virus and hundreds dying.

Exceptions to the vaccination mandate will involve workers who seek medical or religious accommodation, Tyson said.

