The evolution of Egypt’s food subsidy program

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday it was time to increase the price of Egypt’s subsidized bread for the first time in decades.

Here is a timeline showing how Egypt’s food subsidy program has evolved.

* 1910s – Egypt has long taken steps to keep bread affordable. Shortly after the end of World War One it imported wheat and wheat flour from Australia and sold it at a loss in government-owned shops in an effort to lower domestic prices.

* 1941 – Egypt introduced rationing to cope with wartime scarcity. Food and other essential items such as kerosene were sometimes, but not always, be subsidized.