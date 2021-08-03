Taylor Swift’s Message To Simone Biles

  • Tokyo Olympics badge

Quick recap: Late last week, Taylor Swift offered words of encouragement to the USA Olympic Gymnastics team in an NBC promo ahead of the women’s all-around gymnastics finals.


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Getty Images

As it turns out, Swift cut another promo for Simone Biles‘ Olympic return for the balance beam final, which aired tonight as part of NBC’s coverage.

Her voice has been as significant as her talents.

Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature.

@taylorswift13 gets us ready to watch @simone_biles on the beam.

Tonight. 8 p.m. ET. NBC and https://t.co/FmEtvutDRA.


@NBCOlympics / Via twitter.com / NBCOlympics/status/1422678915915583489

And Taylor replied in kind. “I cried watching YOU,” she wrote in a reply on Twitter.

I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you. https://t.co/VQxyeEf0mJ


@taylorswift13 / Via Twitter: @taylorswift13

“I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience.”


Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“We all learned from you. Thank you.”


Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Taylor.


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

