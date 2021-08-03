This is very cute, and I am very invested.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are red carpet official, so get the festivities going because it is time to rejoice!!!
The couple was seen walking arm-in-arm at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad, in which Taika stars as Ratcatcher.
And they looked damn good! Taika wore a gray suit paired with a slightly open white collared shirt, which matched Rita’s gorgeous open-back white suit dress.
Just stop what you’re doing and look at these cuties!
Of course, I know you’ve been following the pair closely, but in case you haven’t, they first sparked dating rumors back in April, when Rita posted a pic on Instagram of the two hugging.
And then, in May, the pair were infamously (and iconically) spotted cozying up with Tessa Thompson, who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder, which Taika is directing.
After the paparazzi shots went viral, Taika wasn’t exactly clued into what the fuss was about, stating, “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”
Well, this news just made my day, and I can’t wait to see the iconicity of this couple grow!
