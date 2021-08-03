Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Are Red Carpet Official

Bradly Lamb
This is very cute, and I am very invested.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are red carpet official, so get the festivities going because it is time to rejoice!!!


John Phillips / Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic


The couple was seen walking arm-in-arm at the Los Angeles premiere of The Suicide Squad, in which Taika stars as Ratcatcher.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

And they looked damn good! Taika wore a gray suit paired with a slightly open white collared shirt, which matched Rita’s gorgeous open-back white suit dress.

Just stop what you’re doing and look at these cuties!


Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

Adorable and amazing. World-changing, even.

Of course, I know you’ve been following the pair closely, but in case you haven’t, they first sparked dating rumors back in April, when Rita posted a pic on Instagram of the two hugging.


Rita Ora / Via instagram.com

She captioned the series of photos, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love…❤️”

And then, in May, the pair were infamously (and iconically) spotted cozying up with Tessa Thompson, who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder, which Taika is directing.


Bgau / KHAPGG / BACKGRID

The three shared PDA while in Sydney, Australia, outside Taika’s home. While Taika and Tessa were there for the Thor shoot, Rita was there to film The Voice Australia. 

After the paparazzi shots went viral, Taika wasn’t exactly clued into what the fuss was about, stating, “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, is it that big a deal? No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”


Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, with whom he shares two daughters. The couple split in 2018. Meanwhile, Rita was most recently linked to director Romain Gavras.

Well, this news just made my day, and I can’t wait to see the iconicity of this couple grow!

