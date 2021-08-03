Sterling edges higher; market optimistic about UK COVID-19 outlook

Article content LONDON — Sterling rose in early London trading on Tuesday, helped by recent falls in COVID-19 infections in Britain and optimism around Britain’s easing of lockdown restrictions. After most lockdown measures in England were dropped in July, the pound had a rebound, reaching as high as $1.39835 at the end of the month. Since then it has stayed mostly above $1.39. At 0801 GMT on Tuesday, sterling was up 0.2% on the day versus the dollar, at $1.39125. Versus the euro, it was also 0.2% stronger, at 0.85365.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said that the rebound in the pound reflects optimism that the pandemic could be largely over by the Autumn. "If cases continue to rise less than feared, it will reinforce confidence that restrictions are unlikely to be tightened significantly again allowing the UK economy to continue rebounding strongly during the 2H 2021," he said. Britain on Monday reported 21,952 further cases of COVID-19 and an additional 24 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data. In a quiet day for economic data, investors are looking ahead to the Bank of England meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep up its nearly 900 billion pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying program, although two policymakers have broken ranks to suggest that the time for tighter monetary policy might be nearing.