StanChart H1 pretax profit leaps 57%, announces $250 million buyback By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Standard Chartered (OTC:) PLC posted a 57% jump in its first-half pretax profit, higher than expected, as the bank benefited from an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank also announced a $250 million share buyback and resumed interim dividend payments worth $94 million, or 3 cents per share.

Statutory pretax profit for StanChart, which focuses on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, rose to $2.55 billion in January-June from $1.63 billion in the same period last year, the London-headquartered bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The latest profit compared with the $2.23 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Standard Chartered.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR