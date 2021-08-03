Square to acquire Australian fintech Afterpay in $29B deal By Cointelegraph

Square to acquire Australian fintech Afterpay in $29B deal
Jack Dorsey’s cryptocurrency-friendly digital payments firm Square is expanding competition with global payments giants like PayPal by acquiring a major Australian lending company.
Square announced Sunday that the firm has entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire all of the issued shares in fintech company Afterpay in a $29-billion deal. The transaction is based on the closing price of the Square common share and is expected to be paid in all stock in the first quarter of 2022.
