S&P 500 Climbs as Energy, Industrials Shine By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Tuesday, underpinned by strength in economically-sensitive cyclical sectors including energy and industrials.

The rose 0.59%, or 205 points. The added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.3%.

Energy led the broader market higher, led by 7% surge in the Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:) after oil and gas reported quarterly earnings that fell just short of estimates, but its capital return strategy drew a positive reaction from Wall Street.

“PXD has significantly lagged peers Eog Resources/ConocoPhillips year to date following the DP acquisition, but the shift in the return of capital strategy is a step in the right direction on potentially recapturing some relative performance into year end,” Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. said in a note.

EOG Resources (NYSE:) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) were up more than 3% and 5%, respectively.

Industrials also supported the broader market melt up even as a fall in airlines stocks weighed on the sector amid concerns about the threat of the delta variant of Covid-19 global travel.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:) fell 2%, while United and Alaska Air (NYSE:) were down almost 1%.

The earnings front, meanwhile, served up mixed quarterly results.

Under Armour (NYSE:) reported better-than-expected and lifted its guidance for the full-year forecast, sending its share price more than 4% higher.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:) fell 2% after reporting second-quarter earnings that topped earnings, but revenue fell short as the e-commerce giant continues to ramp-up investment in growth opportunities.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) also reported as earnings of $1.87 fell just short of expectations but revenue of $6.74 billion topped estimates.

Large cap tech, with exception of Facebook continued to climb higher.

Apple (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) were higher, while Facebook (NASDAQ:) was in the red.

In other news, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:) surged 27% to rise above its initial public offering price of $38 for the first time as ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood is understood to have been buying shares of the company.