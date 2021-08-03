Some US lawmakers want Bitcoin miners to be exempted from proposed crypto taxes By Cointelegraph

Some US lawmakers want Bitcoin miners to be exempted from proposed crypto taxes
Lawmakers in the United States have called for caution regarding implementing a proposed tax policy that could have significant implications for America’s crypto space.
As previously reported by Cointelegraph, an expanded crypto taxation regime was a last-minute addition to the $1-trillion infrastructure deal currently being debated in Congress. According to the proposed amendments, tighter rules on crypto reporting requirements could provide $28 billion in additional funding for the government.
