Smart contract automator Gelato brings liquidity management to Zerion By Cointelegraph

Smart contract automator Gelato brings liquidity management to Zerion
Gelato Network, a protocol that automates smart contract executions on (ETH), has integrated with decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator Zerion to help users better manage liquidity when interacting with decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap.
The partnership enables Zerion’s over 200,000 monthly active users to have their Uniswap v3 positions managed automatically, Gelato Network announced Tuesday. “With this integration, Zerion has become the go-to DeFi aggregator to natively offer fungible Uniswap v3 LP positions at a massive scale,” they said.
