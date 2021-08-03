SkyBridge buys 38,500 tons of carbon offsets By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
SkyBridge buys 38,500 tons of carbon offsets

Global investment firm SkyBridge Capital has partnered with carbon credit provider MOSS Earth to purchase tokens representing 38,436 tons of carbon offsets.

SkyBridge announced the move on August 2, with founder Anthony Scaramucci forecasting that the mining industry “will be fully renewable by the end of the decade.” For the meantime, Scaramucci believes carbon offsets offer an “effective” means for the sector to improve its ecological footprint: