SK Innovation to Split Battery Business as EV Demand Increases

SK Innovation plans to form SK Battery in October after seeking approval from its shareholders on Sept. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday. It will also separate its oil exploration and production operations into a new entity, it said, adding that SK Innovation will wholly own the two new companies after the split.

SK Innovation Co. will split off its battery business as the company looks to build up production to meet growing global demand for electric cars.

Demand for batteries has surged this year as governments provide incentives for consumers to buy electric cars as part of efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Global EV battery sales more than doubled in the first half, led by manufacturers in China, according to SNE Research.

“The decision to split the businesses is to set up a management system that will help to strengthen their competitiveness,” SK Innovation said in the statement. “They will be able to better respond to the business environment to make timely investment decisions.”

Last month, SK Innovation lifted its target for battery capacity to 200 gigawatt-hours by 2025 to meet soaring demand, from its current rate of about 40 GWh. The company will aim to produce 500 GWh by the end of the decade. The announcement was part its plan to invest 30 trillion won ($26 billion) through 2025 to reach net- zero in all of its operations before 2050.

SK Innovation’s battery business is aiming to post its first annual operating profit next year and plans to expand into energy storage systems and batteries for flying cars and robots.

