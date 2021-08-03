Singapore’s OCBC second-quarter profit rises 59%, above estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. People pass by an OCBC bank branch in Singapore November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Files
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a 59% jump in April-June net profit on Wednesday, supported by recovery in its core markets.
The bank posted a profit of S$1.16 billion ($858.75 million)in the second quarter, from S$730 million a year earlier. That compared with the S$1.12 billion average of four analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 1.3508 Singapore dollars)
