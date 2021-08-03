Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization By Reuters

“For the State Department, repealing the 2002 AUMF (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) would not affect our diplomatic initiatives. And the administration has made clear that we have no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF, and that repeal would have minimal impacts on military operations,” Sherman said in prepared testimony for a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden’s administration backs the repeal of the 2002 congressional authorization for the war in Iraq, saying it is not needed to protect U.S. interests in the foreseeable future, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday.

