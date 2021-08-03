Selena Gomez On The Good Fight’s Kidney Transplant Joke

“I am not sure how jokes about organ transplants for TV shows have become a thing.”
The singer called out The Good Fight for making fun of her 2017 kidney transplant in one of their new episodes.
“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” she tweeted.
“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” Gomez continued.
In episode four of season five, Nyambi Nyambi’s character, Jay, says it seems like people “need a permission slip to tell a joke.”
When he asks which jokes are off limits, Ifadansi Rashad’s character, Jim, tells him, “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.”
The tasteless joke was aired just one year after Peacock’s Saved by the Bell reboot faced a lot of backlash for joking about the same thing.
If anything, this shows that some things should be off-limits in the world of comedy.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!