Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke On The Good Fight

The Selenators strike back. 👀

If you thought the Beyhive was fierce, you don’t know the Selenators.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

On Tuesday, Selena Gomez‘s fanbase came to her defense after a joke on the series The Good Fight poked fun at her expense.


James Devaney / GC Images

The joke was featured in Season 5, Episode 4, where characters are having a discussion about comedy and cancel culture.


David Livingston / Getty Images

While talking about what is okay or not okay to joke about, one of the characters asks another, “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant?”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Fans were very quick to call out the tasteless humor online.

Another fan couldn’t believe that we’re still not evolved past the tasteless humor.

people are making fun of selena’s health now?! omfg i thought we got over this RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ


Twitter: @bumblebrini

A lot of fans agreed that her health is a “very sensitive topic” that should not be mocked.

Selena’s health is a very sensitive topic to every selenators whether they are admin of Sel’s fanpages or the peoples who loves Selena. We will not allow any of the show to make joke on Sel’s health

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ


Twitter: @AnamikaSingh305

This is the second time a TV series has drawn backlash for joking about Selena’s kidney transplant.


Lester Cohen / Getty Images For Billboard

In November of 2020, an episode of the Saved By the Bell reboot was called out for making a similar joke. Peacock, UTV, and executive producers issued an apology and pulled the scene from the episode.


James Devaney / GC Images

Selena hasn’t commented about the jokes, but it seems she’s far too busy living her best life. Honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.

