SEC chairman hints at more stringent crypto policies By BTC Peers

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called for fresh regulations that extend beyond crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and token offerings.

In an interview with Bloomberg, SEC chair Gary Gensler expressed the desire of the financial watchdog to implement safety measures that secure crypto investors in the U.S.

Gensler, who is keen on straightforward regulations for the crypto space, identified seven policy changes being examined by the SEC. They include issues relating to token offerings, DeFi, stablecoins, ETFs, and lending platforms.

The chairman revealed that the SEC was keeping a close eye on the crypto lending market. He also suggested that the regulation of crypto exchanges might be the most predictable way for the SEC to achieve supervision over the crypto trading arena.

He cited the interest rate adverts of crypto companies and the digital asset pools as windows for the SEC to exploit and set up regulations.

Meanwhile, other members of Congress like Senator Elizabeth Warren are already supporting the push for stricter cryptocurrency guidelines. However, the SEC is not looking to immediately introduce such measures as many non-crypto-related matters are occupying the commission at the moment.

