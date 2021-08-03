SEC Chair wants robust crypto regulatory regime for the US By Cointelegraph

SEC Chair wants robust crypto regulatory regime for the US
Gary Gensler, chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, is reportedly keen on bright-line regulations for the country’s crypto space.
Gensler expressed the SEC’s desire to install safeguards for crypto investors in the U.S. in a Bloomberg interview, stating, “If somebody wants to speculate, that’s their choice, but we have a role as a nation to protect those investors against fraud.”
