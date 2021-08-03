Saudi Aramco dismisses ‘false and inaccurate’ rumors on Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company ( Saudi Aramco (SE:)) stirred interest among crypto enthusiasts last year after investing $5 million in blockchain-based oil trading company Vakt. While this move aimed to digitize and streamline post-trade processing, Saudi Aramco was also rumored to undertake (BTC) mining activities.

However, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company released an official statement to dismiss the ongoing rumors around mining Bitcoin. It said: