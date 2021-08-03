Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46% By Investing.com



© Reuters Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.46%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.46% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Eastern Province Cement Co. (SE:), which rose 5.70% or 2.90 points to trade at 53.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (SE:) added 5.45% or 5.10 points to end at 98.60 and Al Rajhi REIT (SE:) was up 4.89% or 0.62 points to 13.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which fell 4.26% or 1.10 points to trade at 24.70 at the close. Bank AlJazira (SE:) declined 3.72% or 0.74 points to end at 19.16 and Emaar The Economic City (SE:) was down 3.57% or 0.48 points to 12.96.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 137 to 62 and 6 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.99% or 1.42 to $69.84 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.61% or 1.17 to hit $71.72 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.35% or 6.40 to trade at $1815.80 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.07% to 4.4534, while USD/SAR fell 0.00% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.037.