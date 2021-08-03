Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Being Cute Again On A Date

Wyd if not compulsively following Rihanna and A$AP’s relationship this summer?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially a couple.


Samir Hussein / Samir HusseinWireImage via Getty Images

One more time: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially a couple.

We aren’t quite sure how it happened, or when, but the romance many of us have been diligently manifesting since the artists’ 2012 MTV Video Music Awards performance is finally a legitimate, confirmed reality.


James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images

Here they are on a New York City fire escape a couple of weeks ago, in coordinated neon fur while filming a music video.

When they aren’t teasing fans with the promise of future musical collabs, Rihanna and A$AP are melting our hearts with insanely sweet comments about being in love, or enjoying romantic nights out together.


Raymond Hall / GC Images via Getty Images

They were photographed during a date in New York City earlier this summer. You’ll probably remember that Rihanna was pictured rocking an incredible bucket hat and, also, making out with A$AP inside a barcade.


Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

Let’s also take a second to revisit A$AP’s GQ interview last May, where he referred to Rihanna as “The One” and “the love of my life.”


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” said the rapper. I mean…

Rihanna and A$AP were photographed again in New York City on Monday night, looking fashionable and happy as usual.


Photo by Beautifulsignature / BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock

This time, the pair’s date night involved bowling followed by dinner with friends.


Photo by Beautifulsignature / BeautifulSignature/Shutterstock

I really need to know if Rihanna wore this to the bowling alley.

How cute are these two? Go ahead and swoon with me in the comments below.

