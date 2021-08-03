Reconstruct Expands Presence in Asia with Investments from NTT DOCOMO Ventures and Asia Pacific Land

Article content

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Reconstruct, the leader in AI-powered remote quality control and progress monitoring software, announces that NTT DOCOMO Ventures, the investment arm of NTT DOCOMO, and Asia Pacific Land joined its $17.3 million Series B funding round. These investments underline Reconstruct’s commitment to deliver its leading platform for remote quality control and progress monitoring to construction teams in Japan and throughout Asia.

Reconstruct’s CEO, Zak MacRunnels, explains, “We’ve worked with leading contractors as well as Japan’s Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transportation (MLIT) for the past 3 years, and today we have active projects throughout Southeast Asia and Australia. This investment from NTT DOCOMO and Asia Pacific Land will enable us to double-down in the entire region.”

According to Yuko Sasahara, CEO of NTT DOCOMO Ventures, “Reconstruct is unique in that they have developed a real-time platform that enables project team members to access the job site from anywhere and have full ability to measure, compare reality against design, and track progress against schedule. Overall, the Visual Command Center™ enables teams to collaborate more effectively and make better decisions. In addition to our investment, we’re excited about the opportunity to help deliver this transformative solution to the Japan and APAC markets.”

Yoshihiko Fukuchi, construction industry veteran and current head of APAC Business Development for Autodesk, observes, “Reconstruct’s Visual Command Center™ is already used widely by Japan’s top contractors. The interface is in Japanese and the Help Center support is in Japanese, so it is becoming widely adopted. With the challenges of an aging population and shrinking workforce, Reconstruct will help contractors do more with less while maintaining high quality.”

Reconstruct has continued its pace of 300% growth over the past 2 years. The Company will look to continue that trajectory as it already provides its software to APAC customers including JR East, Shimizu, Kajima, Taisei, Obayashi, IHI, Takenaka, Fujita, EEI and others.

About Reconstruct

Reconstruct® was founded in 2016 to make the built world a better place to live, work and play. With offices in Silicon Valley and the Midwest and team members located around the world, Reconstruct’s Visual Command Center™ brings together reality capture, design and schedule to provide construction and real estate assets remote quality control and progress tracking.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803006159/en/

Contacts

Kent Ragen

Kent.ragen@reconstructinc.com

650-283-4774

#distro