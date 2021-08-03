Ralph Lauren beats revenue estimates on luxury rebound, shares rise By Reuters

(Reuters) -Ralph Lauren Corp exceeded expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as easing COVID-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel, sending its shares 10% higher in premarket trading.

The luxury goods industry has bounced back this year from pandemic-driven weakness in 2020, as the resumption of social gatherings in China and the United States encourages people to splurge on their wardrobes.

New York-based Ralph Lauren (NYSE:)’s net revenue rose nearly threefold to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when COVID-led store closures across the globe hammered its business.

Analysts had expected revenue of $1.22 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Ralph Lauren said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue to rise 25% to 30% on a 53-week reported basis. It previously forecast a 20% to 25% increase on a 52-week comparable basis.

