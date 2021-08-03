Raizen prices largest Brazilian IPO of 2021, raises $1.3 bln

Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazilian energy company Raizen raised $1.3 billion on Tuesday in the country’s biggest initial public offering this year to expand its biofuel business, according to a securities filing.

The joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and Cosan SA priced its shares at 7.40 reais ($1.42) each, at the bottom of the suggested range, according to documents posted on Brazil securities regulator CVM’s website.

Around 60% of the investors were international, more than for previous transactions this year, one source noted.

Preferred shares in Raizen will start trading on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Aug. 5.

The offering was managed by the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual, Citigroup, Bank of America, Credit Suisse Banco Bradesco SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco Santander Brasil, XP, HSBC, Safra and Scotiabank.