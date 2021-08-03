Project partnering with Golem Network attempts to simulate the creation of life on Earth By Cointelegraph

Project partnering with Golem Network attempts to simulate the creation of life on Earth
The decentralized computing power-sharing network Golem has partnered with software firm Allchemy for a program exploring the origins of life on Earth.
The program, called LIFE@Golem, harnesses Golem’s computing power in an attempt to recreate billions of chemical reactions and molecular bonds to trace how the first forms of life could have started on the planet. Working with Allchemy — no apparent connection to blockchain developer Alchemy — Golem’s infrastructure makes it possible to simulate far greater numbers of molecules.
