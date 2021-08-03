Proactive news headlines including Zoglo’s Incredible Food, Altiplano Metals, Mindset Pharma and Infield Minerals

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Zoglo’s Incredible Food inks letter of intent to buy plant-based food producer Monday Swiss UK

Altiplano Metals reports 2Q results from the Farellon Copper-Gold mine in Chile

Mindset Pharma files international patent application covering its novel psilocybin synthesis process

Infield Minerals reveals drilling plans for its M1 property in Nevada and provides Desperado exploration update

Canada Silver Cobalt Works acquires prospective gold property near Kirkland Lake Gold’s Macassa Mine

Altamira Gold kicks off drilling at the Mutum target at its Apiacas gold project in Brazil

Thesis Gold granted 5-year work permit, commences 20,000-meter drill program at Ranch Gold-Silver Project in the Golden Horseshoe

PlantX Life appoints Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a company ambassador

GoviEx Uranium says geophysical program highlights large body underneath the main deposit at Falea project

Nextech AR wins contract for additional augmented reality labs from Ryerson University’s Faculty of Science

Mountain Valley MD announces appointment of Dr Azhar Rana as the company’s chief medical officer

Evergold completes Golden Lion drill program; ramps up to drill Snoball Property in British Columbia

Altaley Mining says new metallurgical testing program at Campo Morado could boost recoveries of base and precious metals

HempFusion Wellness closes its accretive acquisition of Apothecanna

Vox Royalty says “thrilled” by first gold pour from Thor Explorations’ Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria

The Parent Company strengthens California retail footprint with dispensary acquisition

KULR sees preliminary 2Q revenue soar over 200% as it sees strong demand for its products

Pure Gold Mining says commercial production achieved at the PureGold Mine, effective August 1

Mawson Gold Limited reveals drill results extending high-grade mineralization down plunge at South Palokas

Clean Air Metals remobilizes one drill and crew to the Beaver Lake Zone area of Current Lake deposit

BioVaxys says trial affirms CoviDTH approach to screen for T cell mediated immune response to SARS-CoV-2 is effective in humans

CleanSpark updates on a number of strategic initiatives related to its Bitcoin and Energy business units

Argo Blockchain rakes in Bitcoin amid fall in mining difficulty

Biocept appoints David Karlander as senior vice president of Commercial Operations

CytoDyn gets green signal from Brazil’s ANVISA to start Phase 3 trial with leronlimab for severe coronavirus patients

