Paula Caldwell St-Onge Appointed to the Board of Directors of Earth Alive

MONTREAL, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announced today that Paula Caldwell St-Onge was appointed to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge, a recipient of the Head of the Public Service Award for Excellence in Policy and the Queen’s Gold Jubilee medal, began her career in the Public Service in 1989. She worked in several government departments where she gained expertise in communications, environmental sustainability and political risk. She has been a Director General of Canada’s Environmental Federal national programs on Enforcement, Environmental assessments and Emergency and Preparedness as well as Director General of the Pan African bureau at Global affairs Canada. She has served as Senior Trade Commissioner, Minister Counsellor of Trade, Consul General and Ambassador in Brazil, Mexico, Texas (and 5 surrounding States), and Haiti respectively. She is also a Patron of the Canadian Museum of Nature.

“Ms. Caldwell St-Onge has a strong international background, with an active international network and comes with great experience in the environmental sector,” said Robert Blain, Chairman of the board of directors. “She has also been involved in the mining industry as Board Director of two companies.”

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge will also be a member of Earth Alive’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.