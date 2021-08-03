OpenSea’s daily volume is exceeding its 2020 total By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11

OpenSea’s daily volume is exceeding its 2020 total

Leading NFT marketplace, OpenSea, is now processing more transactions daily than it did during the entirety of 2020.

On Aug. 2, Devin Finzer, the co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, tweeted that the platform had processed $95 million worth of transactions in two days.