Normani Revealed Her Mom Has Completed Chemotherapy

Normani revealed on Monday that her mom had finished her final round of chemotherapy after battling cancer for the second time.
The singer tweeted in an emotional message, writing, “MY MOM JUST HAD HER FINAL ROUND OF RADIATION GLORY!!!!!”
Normani’s mom also thanked her daughter for the support. “I couldn’t have gotten through any of it without the grace of God and my family,” she wrote. “Normani you Daddy and Gram are a HUGE part of my strength! It was you guys that kept me going. I LOVE YOU BABY! So damn proud of you!”
After her song “Wild Side” debuted, Normani shared in an interview with Power 106 that the song helped her deal with her mother’s cancer battle.
“This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she shared. “For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest.”
“Even just being on FaceTime with her as she’s going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that. It got my family through the darkest time of our lives.”
