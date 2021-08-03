Nikola Beats Estimates, Starts Trial Production in U.S., Germany

Article content (Bloomberg) — Nikola Corp., the pre-production truckmaker whose former executive chairman was just charged with misleading investors, posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss and said it started trial production of battery-electric semis in Germany and the U.S. The clean-energy big-rig startup reported an adjusted loss Tuesday of 20 cents a share in the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 30-cent loss. Nikola’s stock rose 1.9% in premarket trading to $11.39 as of 8:51 a.m. in New York. It had fallen about 27% this year as of Monday’s close.

Article content The Phoenix-based company, which has yet to sell a vehicle, said it’s making progress on milestones such as ramping up its build and testing of prototypes and setting up a network of sales and service locations. To date it has built 14 pre-production prototypes of its battery-electric truck. Nikola is working to put distance between itself and any repercussions from its founder’s legal woes. Trevor Milton, who founded the company in 2014, was charged by federal prosecutors July 29 for making false statements to investors. The indictment accused Milton of lying about Nikola’s business and technology capabilities. While no longer holding an active role at the company, he remains the single largest shareholder and has joint investments in it with Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell.