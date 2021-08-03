Nigerian crypto adoption rises despite gov’t crackdown By Cointelegraph

Nigerian crypto adoption rises despite gov’t crackdown
Nigerian cryptocurrency adoption continues to rise despite a government crackdown, with peer-to-peer (P2P) trade volume for (BTC) posting its second strongest week on record last month.
According to data from Google (NASDAQ:) Trends, Nigeria still ranks No. 1 by search interest for the keyword “Bitcoin” as of this writing. P2P Bitcoin trading denominated in the Nigerian naira has also steadily increased in 2021, with Nigeria ranking behind only the United States as the second-largest market for peer-to-peer BTC trading, according to Useful Tulips.
