New Zealand’s strong jobs data heightens rate hike bets

By
Matilda Colman
WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s jobless rate

fell sharply in the second quarter, beating expectations and

sending the kiwi dollar higher as markets saw the upbeat data as

a further sign that monetary policy will be tightened this

month.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday showed

the jobless rate fell to 4.0% in the quarter ending June from a

revised 4.6% in the previous quarter, when analysts had expected

it to hold at 4.5%.

The jobless rate is the lowest since December 2019 and back

at pre-COVID levels after the pandemic lockdowns saw the

unemployment rate surge to 5.3% last year.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4% on the upbeat news

to reach $0.7041.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed rose 1.0% in the

first quarter, again topping forecasts of a 0.7% increase.

The participation rate rose to 70.5% and the underutilisation

rate fell to 10.5%.

Wage growth accelerated in the June quarter with private

sector labor cost index (LCI) recording a 0.9% lift, higher

than a forecast 0.6% increase.

New Zealand’s early response to the pandemic has allowed the

economy to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, though a lack of

foreign tourists has badly hit key sectors.

New Zealand had to shut a travel bubble with Australia last

month due to a fresh outbreak in Sydney.

The strong jobs data affirms economists’ views that the

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will raise the official cash

rate (OCR) when it meets on Aug. 18.

The data shows New Zealand has flown past full employment,

and that the economy is becoming quite overheated, ANZ Bank said

in a note.

“The RBNZ needs to hike the OCR promptly to get on top of

this. We now expect faster hikes this year,” said ANZ Chief

Economist Sharon Zollner.

ANZ expects that OCR will be raised at the August, October,

and November meetings, with two more hikes in February and May

bringing the OCR to a terminal rate of 1.5% by mid-2022.

