New Zealand’s strong jobs data heightens rate hike bets

The jobless rate is the lowest since December 2019 and back

it to hold at 4.5%.

revised 4.6% in the previous quarter, when analysts had expected

the jobless rate fell to 4.0% in the quarter ending June from a

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday showed

a further sign that monetary policy will be tightened this

sending the kiwi dollar higher as markets saw the upbeat data as

fell sharply in the second quarter, beating expectations and

at pre-COVID levels after the pandemic lockdowns saw the

unemployment rate surge to 5.3% last year.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4% on the upbeat news

to reach $0.7041.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed rose 1.0% in the

first quarter, again topping forecasts of a 0.7% increase.

The participation rate rose to 70.5% and the underutilisation

rate fell to 10.5%.

Wage growth accelerated in the June quarter with private

sector labor cost index (LCI) recording a 0.9% lift, higher

than a forecast 0.6% increase.

New Zealand’s early response to the pandemic has allowed the

economy to return to pre-pandemic normalcy, though a lack of

foreign tourists has badly hit key sectors.

New Zealand had to shut a travel bubble with Australia last