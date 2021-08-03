New Zealand strong jobs data puts rate hike in focus

Article content

WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s jobless rate

fell more than expected in the second quarter, sending the kiwi

dollar up as markets saw the upbeat data as a further sign that

monetary policy will be tightened this month.

Data released by Statistics New Zealand on Wednesday showed

the jobless rate fell to 4.0% in the quarter ending June from

4.7% in the previous quarter, when analysts had expected it to

hold at 4.5%.

The jobs figures are back at pre-COVID levels and the lowest

since the third quarter of last year when pandemic lockdowns saw