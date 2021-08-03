New study reveals high demand for payments in cryptocurrency By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

New study reveals high demand for payments in cryptocurrency

Payments in cryptocurrencies like (BTC) make up one of the biggest use case demands among consumers alongside long-term investment, according to new data.

Pymnts, a major payments-focused publication, released Monday a report on consumer preferences regarding cryptocurrency payments. Dubbed “Cryptocurrency Payments Playbook: Cryptocurrencies Gain Momentum As A Payment Option,” the study analyzes a survey of over 8,000 consumers in the United States, including existing and former crypto holders, as well as crypto non-owners.

Source: Pymnts