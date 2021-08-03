New study reveals high demand for payments in cryptocurrency By Cointelegraph

New study reveals high demand for payments in cryptocurrency
Payments in cryptocurrencies like (BTC) make up one of the biggest use case demands among consumers alongside long-term investment, according to new data.
Pymnts, a major payments-focused publication, released Monday a report on consumer preferences regarding cryptocurrency payments. Dubbed “Cryptocurrency Payments Playbook: Cryptocurrencies Gain Momentum As A Payment Option,” the study analyzes a survey of over 8,000 consumers in the United States, including existing and former crypto holders, as well as crypto non-owners.
