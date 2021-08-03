Netflix: What’s leaving in August 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed

Netflix is on the cusp of taking down many titles from its library.

While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.

Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in August 2021. (Find everything that’s being added this month here).

3 August

The Angry Birds Movie

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Peanut Butter Falcon

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ is leaving Netflix (Roadside Attractions)

5 August

Mission: Destroy Love

Trainwreck

7 August

cats_the_mewvie

8 August

Office Uprising

Surrounded

9 August

Status Update

10 August

Beyond the Clouds

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

11 August

Bloodline

12 August

Abduction

Hostiles

‘Hostiles’ is leaving Netflix (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

13 August

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Peanuts Movie

14 August

The Invention of Lying

Land of the Lost

15 August

Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Jackass: The Movie

16 August

Bird on a Wire

Casino Tycoon 2

Disciples Of The 36th Chamber

Five Elements Ninjas

Legendary Weapons of China

Lifeline

Look Out, Officer

‘Jackass: The Movie’ is leaving Netflix (MTV Films)

Love on Delivery

Loving You

Mahjong Heroes

Martial Arts of Shaolin

Mr Virgin

My Schoolmate, the Barbarian

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Opium and the Kung Fu Master

Painted Faces

Prince Charming

Return To The 36th Chamber

Shark Busters

Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin

The Bare-Footed Kid

The Mad Monk

The Young Vagabond

17 August

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Meg

Monos

‘Monos’ is leaving Netflix (Neon)

18 August

Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am

19 August

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

20 August

Anastasia

Inconceivable

Santa in Training

21 August

Hati Perempuan

KL Zombi

Rembat

22 August

That Awkward Moment

23 August

13 Going on 30

The Duel

TV

1 August

Friday Night Dinner

Love Cuisine

Miss Rose

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Regal Academy

Two Fathers

‘AI Artificial Intelligence ’ is leaving Netflix ( Warner Bros Pictures)

2 August

Don’t Tell the Bride

Extreme Chocolate Makers

4 August

Marching Orders

9 August

Unforgotten

12 August

Uncle

14 August

Orphan Black

Persona

15 August

Love and Marriage

Ultimate Force

Wheel of Fortune

‘Orphan Black’ is leaving Netflix (BBC America)

Comedy

8 August

Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer

Kids

25 August

Horrible Histories