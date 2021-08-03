Netflix: What’s leaving in August 2021? Every movie and TV show being removed

Netflix is on the cusp of taking down many titles from its library.
While the streaming giant doesn’t publish an official list of all the movies and TV shows that have a limited amount of time remaining, we have you covered.
Below is a full list of everything that’s being removed from Netflix UK in August 2021. (Find everything that’s being added this month here).
3 August
The Angry Birds Movie
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 August
Mission: Destroy Love
Trainwreck
7 August
cats_the_mewvie
8 August
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 August
Status Update
10 August
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 August
Bloodline
12 August
Abduction
Hostiles
13 August
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 August
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 August
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie
16 August
Bird on a Wire
Casino Tycoon 2
Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
Five Elements Ninjas
Legendary Weapons of China
Lifeline
Look Out, Officer
Love on Delivery
Loving You
Mahjong Heroes
Martial Arts of Shaolin
Mr Virgin
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Opium and the Kung Fu Master
Painted Faces
Prince Charming
Return To The 36th Chamber
Shark Busters
Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
The Bare-Footed Kid
The Mad Monk
The Young Vagabond
17 August
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Meg
Monos
18 August
Alejandro Sanz: What I Was Is What I Am
19 August
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 August
Anastasia
Inconceivable
Santa in Training
21 August
Hati Perempuan
KL Zombi
Rembat
22 August
That Awkward Moment
23 August
13 Going on 30
The Duel
TV
1 August
Friday Night Dinner
Love Cuisine
Miss Rose
Operation Ouch! (1 Season)
Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Regal Academy
Two Fathers
2 August
Don’t Tell the Bride
Extreme Chocolate Makers
4 August
Marching Orders
9 August
Unforgotten
12 August
Uncle
14 August
Orphan Black
Persona
15 August
Love and Marriage
Ultimate Force
Wheel of Fortune
Comedy
8 August
Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer
Kids
25 August
Horrible Histories