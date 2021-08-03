Neo MainNet Launches Its N3 Version With Migration Plans By CoinQuora



Neo MainNet Launches Its N3 Version With Migration Plans



Neo MainNet announced the launch of its N3 version on August 2.

It also announced its migration plans.

Neo MainNet announced the launch of its N3 version on August 2, 2021.

According to Neo founder Erik Zhang, the team is thrilled that Neo N3 is finally live. Erik Zhang first announced the firm’s intentions to build Neo 3.0 in July 2018.

Despite the pandemic that caused the world to significantly change, and the crypto market crash, the team stated that it had been a great effort to launch the N3 version.

The Neo team said,

Throughout it all though, we’ve had our eye on a singular goal: To build the most developer-friendly blockchain.

Also, the team noted they did this with the help of many countries around the globe — notably, contributions from America, Europe, and Asia. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the contributions or more proud of …

