Nch’kaỷ Development Corporation announces Bernd Christmas as new President and CEO

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nch’kaỷ Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Squamish Nation, today announced Bernd Christmas as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The Nch’kaỷ Board of Directors made the appointment following a competitive Canada-wide candidate search and thorough review process.

Bernd was previously the Managing Partner of the Bernd Christmas Law Group, specializing in corporate and commercial law as well as Indigenous Peoples law. As an Indigenous lawyer, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Membertou Band of Nova Scotia and as a negotiator for several First Nations bands, Mr. Christmas brings a deep understanding of Indigenous perspectives as well as extensive experience on national and international boards and commissions. Other significant experience includes the Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel of Gitpo Storms Corporation, a Partner at the law firm of Cassels Brock LLP, and the position of Senior Vice-President and National Aboriginal Practice Leader at Hill & Knowlton Canada.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bernd Christmas as our President and CEO,” said Mindy Wight, Chair of Nch’kaỷ’s Board of Directors. “We will benefit from his collaborative and consensus building approach to leadership as well as his broad experience in helping Indigenous communities to generate wealth and create prosperity for current and future generations.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Nch’kaỷ Development Corporation team,” said Bernd Christmas. “I believe my business development skills will help Nch’kaỷ and the Squamish Nation to strengthen current partnerships and develop new strategic alliances both locally and across the country. I am very much looking forward to working with the Council of the Squamish Nation and the Nch’kaỷ board.”

Nch’kaỷ’s Board of Directors would like to thank Toby Baker for his service in the CEO role, in particular his leadership of the Sen̓áḵw project.

Nch’kaỷ Development Corporation (Nch’kaỷ) was formed in 2018 to support the Skwxwú7mesh Úxwumixw by generating wealth and creating prosperity from economic opportunities for current and future generations of the Squamish Nation in a manner that respects the Snewayelh and Nexwniw of the Squamish Nation. As the main driver of future business success for the Squamish Nation, Nch’kaỷ plays a crucial role in making the Squamish Nation vision come to life.

Nch’kaỷ’s seven-member Board is made up of two Squamish Nation Council members, one Squamish Nation community member and four independent directors. The Board is actively guiding the consolidation of the Squamish Nation business portfolio to ensure effective best-practices in governance. Bringing together the existing suite of businesses from across the real estate, natural resources, energy, and retail sectors, Nch’kaỷ is poised to become one of the most influential business leaders in Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

