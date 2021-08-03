Moody’s ESG Solutions Launches Solution to Help Investors Assess Alignment With UN Global Compact

Article content

LONDON — Moody’s ESG Solutions announced today the launch of its Global Compact Screening tool, which allows market participants to evaluate companies’ alignment with the principles set by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

Sustainable investment is rising both in volume and as a percentage of assets under management (AUM) globally. Amid this growing focus on responsible investing, Moody’s Global Compact Screening tool provides financial institutions with essential data for portfolio and risk management as well as reporting. It helps investors integrate global ESG standards into their portfolio management practices and develop socially responsible investing (SRI- labelled) funds and indices, while allowing asset owners to evaluate the ESG risk exposure of their portfolio holdings. This type of screening is critical for market participants who are increasingly seeking to follow UNGC standards in their sustainability journey, particularly as concerns over greenwashing persist.