Missouri governor pardons couple who brandished guns at protesters By Reuters

(Reuters) – Missouri Governor Mike Parson said on Tuesday that he granted pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who drew international attention for brandishing guns at racial justice protesters last year.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Patricia and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri, who confronted protestors outside their home while holding weapons, speak by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 2

